Objective represents South Yorkshire at prestigious California digital conference

Award winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective is heading to the USA for the world’s biggest digital event.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hero Conf 2025, which will be held in San Diego, California, on September 23 and 24, is the largest independent event for digital marketing specialists.

Each year it brings the biggest names in the industry together under one roof to discuss the latest digital marketing technologies and strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this year, Objective’s Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson and Digital Marketing Manager Ben Shaw have accepted the invitation to the event in San Diego.

Objective Digital Marketing Manager Ben Shaw.

“As the only B2B marketing agency in the region, we believe it’s more important than ever to represent South Yorkshire, and the fantastic clients we work with, on the world stage said Carl.

“We will join leaders from Google Ads, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, Amazon Advertising and Apple Ads to share experience and know-how.

“We have successfully worked with hundreds of B2B clients over the past fifteen years, and now as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, we are establishing Objective internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we return from San Diego - which is now recognised as launchpad city for software development, AI and cybersecurity - we will be in the unique position to be able to discuss the latest digital marketing techniques and technologies with B2B clients here in South Yorkshire.

Objective Creative and Digital Director Carl Richardson

“We will be hosting a roundtable event, The Future of B2B Digital Marketing, in South Yorkshire this autumn as our way of supporting businesses in our region.”

During their time in California, Carl and Ben will be vlogging, creating social media content and providing live updates directly from their base at the event hotel, on Objective’s social channels.

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.