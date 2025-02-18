Objective achieves record growth partnering with Chamber of Commerce

Sheffield B2B creative marketing agency Objective has achieved a record-breaking year following a hugely successful partnership with Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce.

Objective is the only creative marketing agency to be awarded Patron Status by the Chamber. And Managing Director Dan Broadbent has been selected as Keynote Speaker at the prestigious Chamber Means Business Expo for the past two years.

“Our unique partnership has contributed to the development of both our agency and the Chamber” said Dan. “Our award winning team have proudly supported Chamber member businesses for almost 15 years.

“As Chamber Patrons, we are at the heart of the South Yorkshire business community, providing advice and support to hundreds of businesses, whilst proudly working on behalf of outstanding Chamber patrons, including KCM Waste Management.

Shane Young (left) and Dan Broadbent

“We also partner with several Chamber Patrons to deliver multichannel marketing to raise awareness of the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology and our partnership with SYiOT has recently been extended into 2025.”

Shane Young, Operations Director Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, commented: ”We are absolutely delighted to work alongside Chamber Patron Objective.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of their growth journey and we truly value the strong relationship we’ve built together.

“Their dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision, and we look forward to seeing their continued success”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.

Objective successfully deliver board level marketing strategy, creative, digital and content marketing.