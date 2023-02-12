Ecclesall Road used to be all about shopping - the ‘Bond Street of the North’ some claimed - today it’s more about food and drink.​​​​​​​

But despite the changes, this main road has maintained its importance down the years. Back then it was wall-to-wall shops and a lot of students in surrounding streets.

These days there are more pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars, and the houses are going back to families as students move into purpose-built flats.

The pandemic and the cost of living crisis continues to close eateries on Ecclesall Road. But there never seems to be a shortage of new people willing to have a go.

Shopping on Ecclesall Road in the 1980s

The latest idea is to turn a disused church building into a food hall - an issue which brings its two modern uses together in conflict. Residents oppose the plans over noise, traffic and litter. But it seems likely to be permitted due to the investment, jobs - and demand.

