The annual Top Fifty Hospitality Power List for 2024 has been unveiled at the annual Northern Restaurant and Bar (NRB) trade show - and this year a number of Sheffield venues have joined the prestigious list.

The list recognises the top performing and most influential hospitality operators from across the north who have excelled both commercially and critically over the last 12 months.

At the event, which took place on March 12 and 13, six new entries were revealed to have made the list, including one Sheffield business. This is Rockingham Group, Kelham Island Brewery and Leah's Yard.

Kuits NRB Top Fifty Power List for 2024 has featured a number of businesses with venues in Sheffield.

James O’Hara, one of the directors of the business, wrote on LinkedIn: “Chuffed to say that we were one of the new additions to the Kuits NRB Top Fifty Power List for 2024.

“The list is selected by a panel of expert judges and is designed to represent the best hospitality operators in the north of England.

“Nice for the stuff we do in Sheff to be alongside loads of other things we really admire. Really, it was just a lovely excuse to catch up with lots of pals from across the north all grafting in our industry. Had a nice time, no complaints.”

Other businesses to have made the list and with links to Sheffield include:

Fat Hippo

Mowgli Street Food

Revolution Bars Group

Roxy Leisure Group & Concept Taverns

Brothers Ben and Matthew Jones from Roxy Leisure Group & Concept Taverns were awarded for the growth of their business, having opened more than eight new sites, including the launch of the new King Pins brand.

Matthew, chief executive at Roxy Leisure, said: ‘We are thrilled to be recognised for this award. It marks 20 years in business this year across multiple brands including the hugely successful Roxy Leisure.

“NRB have been huge supporters of our business for many years, and we would like to extend our gratitude to the whole of the NRB / Kuits family and our loyal customers.”