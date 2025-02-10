Northern Businesses encouraged to apply for new £94m asbestos framework

Tenders are now being invited to a new £94 million asbestos and demolition framework hosted by leading regional procurement specialist EN:Procure.

The latest ‘Gen-4’ version will mainly be applied to the asbestos surveying, removal and or treatment and air testing of domestic properties in the social housing sector.

EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, says there will however be a requirement for asbestos removal works to other non-domestic properties over the framework’s lifetime.

This year’s new framework has an estimated value of £93.75m, with EN:Procure saying it is particularly interested in applications from SMEs operating in the North of England that can support its primary goal of enhancing local communities in the region.

In one of the organisation’s previous asbestos and demolition frameworks, 36 contractors demonstrated the relevant experience, competence and capability to be appointed to at least one lot, with many successfully appointed to more than one.

Emma Mottram, director of operations at EN:Procure, said: “Following the success of our previous construction frameworks, we want to invite new and returning companies to bid for Gen-4, which focuses on the power of collaboration.

“This is a great opportunity for SMEs to develop their businesses with our support. The asbestos and demolition sector is of huge importance to the construction industry, with highly-skilled and trusted operators involved in the safe handling of asbestos, in line with UK regulations.”

There are seven lots in total, ranging from asbestos survey works to high rise demolition works. Projects using the 48-month framework will be predominantly situated in the north of England.

The framework lots are:

Lot 1 – asbestos survey works

Lot 2 – asbestos air monitoring works

Lot 3 – Licensed and unlicensed domestic and civic asbestos removal

Lot 4 – Unlicensed domestic and civic asbestos removal

Lot 5 – low rise demolition works (four storeys and below, including any associated asbestos removal as required)

Lot 6 – High rise demolition works (five storeys and above, including any associated asbestos removal as required)

Lot 7 – Water hygiene management and remedial works

EN:Procure says the new agreement offers social housing providers a flexible framework to meet their individual requirements and aims to provide cost savings.

Those bidding for the framework will be expected to work collaboratively to deliver services that reflect EN:Procure’s commitment to wider regeneration, particularly in northern communities in regions such as Yorkshire and Humber.

It is also keen to hear how each company’s social value strategies should focus on creating training, work placement, apprenticeship and employment opportunities that bring wider benefits to the area.

Emma added: “One of our key aims is to work with contractors who can demonstrate their dedication to providing social value and having an important impact on their communities, in line with EN: Procure’s values. We always look to collaborate with firms that aim to make a positive difference, especially in making skills and education a priority.”

The framework will be procured under EN:Procure’s latest Gen-4 generation of tenders, incorporating the FAC-1 Framework Agreement and dynamic models for ESG delivery, reflecting many of the themes in the government’s Constructing the Gold Standard report. It will provide a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits for communities served by Efficiency North’s membership of social housing providers.

For more information or to register an interest, visit: https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=a1f5205b-6ce5-ef11-8134-005056b64545 with bids being due back by noon on March 17.

To find out more information about EN:Procure, visit the website.