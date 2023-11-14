Balti King traded for 33 years and built a huge reputation especially among students

A new restaurant is preparing to replace the legendary Balti King in a Sheffield suburb.

Noodlee is set to open in December a worker told The Star.

The business, between PDSA and Boots, does not appear to have a website yet. But Noodlee Broomhill Ltd was set up June, according to Companies House.

Ren Cheng is director and general manager. Chunyue Chen and Cheng Chen each own shares, giving them ‘significant control’. All three are Chinese nationals with Sheffield addresses.

The incredibly popular and well-known Balti King restaurant, visited by famous names like Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie, closed in February after 33 years in business. Tony Hussain fought hammer and nail to keep the iconic venue running, but said Covid and the cost of living crisis had taken their toll.

