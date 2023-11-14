News you can trust since 1887
New restaurant Noodlee prepares to replace legendary Balti King in Broomhill, Sheffield

Balti King traded for 33 years and built a huge reputation especially among students

By David Walsh
Published 14th Nov 2023, 05:26 GMT
A new restaurant is preparing to replace the legendary Balti King in a Sheffield suburb.

Noodlee is set to open in December a worker told The Star.

Noodlee, between PDSA and Boots, is set to open in December a worker told The Star.

The business, between PDSA and Boots, does not appear to have a website yet. But Noodlee Broomhill Ltd was set up June, according to Companies House.

Ren Cheng is director and general manager. Chunyue Chen and Cheng Chen each own shares, giving them ‘significant control’. All three are Chinese nationals with Sheffield addresses.

The incredibly popular and well-known Balti King restaurant, visited by famous names like Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie, closed in February after 33 years in business. Tony Hussain fought hammer and nail to keep the iconic venue running, but said Covid and the cost of living crisis had taken their toll.

Balti King traded for 33 years and built a huge reputation especially among students who would visit after a night out. It was also visited by famous names including Mick Jagger and Shane Ritchie,

It closed at the start of February after a tumultuous few years through the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis. It pitched owner Tony Hussain into a financial crisis, with him remortgaging his house in an unsuccessful bid to keep the restaurant afloat.

