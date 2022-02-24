The residential development site and convenience store is on Mansfield Road, Intake, and is for sale for offers of more than £1,200,000.

The agent is Christie and Co with a listing on Rightmove which says: “A lucrative and multi-faceted opportunity for a purchaser to acquire a large freehold, Nisa branded convenience store which offers a significant development opportunity for a new owner to build up to 40 apartments.”

It adds the store already has a high turnover of £23,000 per week excluding services, but its large size offers opportunities to further increase sales.The brochure says plans and drawings for the development of 20 one bedroom flats and 15 two bedroom flats, with 38 parking spaces, have been informally presented to Sheffield Council.

