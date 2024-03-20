A variety of businesses in Sheffield are on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a pub to a pet shop to a cafe to a hairdresser.

All nine of these South Yorkshire businesses can be found at https://uk.businessesforsale.com/ and https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

1 . for sale These businesses are on the market right now Photo Sales

2 . Lotte on the Edge Lotte on the Edge on Union Rd, Nether Edge, is a well-established cafe with a 'fantastic reputation and extremely loyal' customer base. It is for sale for £45,999. Photo Sales

3 . Panda Store Panda Store is a convenience store on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre offering a wide range of oriental and international products. It also has postal and travel services. It is for sale for £120,000. Photo Sales

4 . Pet & Garden Supplies Pet & Garden Supplies, at Greenfield Road, Meadowhead, is a highly-rated pet shop with more than 40 years’ trading history in Sheffield. It is for sale for £35,000. Photo Sales