A variety of businesses in Sheffield are on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.
The businesses range from a pub to a pet shop to a cafe to a hairdresser.
2. Lotte on the Edge
Lotte on the Edge on Union Rd, Nether Edge, is a well-established cafe with a 'fantastic reputation and extremely loyal' customer base. It is for sale for £45,999.
3. Panda Store
Panda Store is a convenience store on Rockingham Street in Sheffield city centre offering a wide range of oriental and international products. It also has postal and travel services. It is for sale for £120,000.
4. Pet & Garden Supplies
Pet & Garden Supplies, at Greenfield Road, Meadowhead, is a highly-rated pet shop with more than 40 years’ trading history in Sheffield.
It is for sale for £35,000.
