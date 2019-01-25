Niche utilities call centre XLN needs 150 staff in Sheffield now

A utilities company is hiring 150 after spending £1m expanding and upgrading its Sheffield office.

XLN has launched its biggest recruitment drive following its biggest investment after deciding to make the Sheffield operation bigger than its headquarters in London.

From left: founder and chief executive Christian Nellemann, brand director Julian Przygrodzki and Saeed Sheikh, chief customer service officer.

The firm, based at 1 North Bank on the Wicker, has installed an F1 simulator lounge, a music area and table tennis and pool tables to attract and retain staff.

XLN is forecast to grow turnover by more than seven per cent to £80m this year and increase Sheffield staff to 240.

Brand director Julian Przygrodzki said a “large proportion” of that was due to the team in Sheffield.

He added: “We want to recruit 150 within the year, but ideally as quickly as possible.”

Roles being recruited included customer service, broadband support, tech support and sales.

The firm sells bundles of utilities for the nation’s 2.2m small businesses, for whom phone and internet are often critical.

To keep them happy it “over invests” in customer and support services, Mr Przygrodzki said.

That required well-trained staff and XLN paid above average and encouraged people to see the job as a long term career.

He added: “The culture is uniquely demanding and uniquely rewarding. We look after our employees like no one else.”

The number of small businesses in the UK is increasing due to people working on the side to supplement their income.

XLN had support, guidance, advice and a “minimal subsidy” from Sheffield City Council.