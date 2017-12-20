Next phase of Park Hill redevelopment in Sheffield gets green light with 200 new flats and more business space on the way

The next stage of the redevelopment at Sheffield's Park Hill flats has been given the go-ahead.

Sheffield Council's planning committee has granted developer Urban Splash permission to transform another block of the Grade II* listed estate into nearly 200 apartments, with space for businesses along the ground floor.

The next flank of the flats to be overhauled is on South Street and is connected to the first, completed phase of the scheme by the familiar bridge scrawled with graffiti reading 'I love you will u marry me'.

In total, 199 apartments will be created, including 137 two-bedroom flats, 43 one-bed homes and 19 three-bed units. The project is expected to cost up to £25 million and this time there will be no affordable housing on offer.

The approach to phase one was bold, and involved stripping the building back to its concrete frame, reconfiguring the famous 'streets in the sky' walkways to fit in bigger flats, and cladding the outside of the apartments with panels in vibrant primary colours.

A report to the committee said phase two would be given a 'much lighter touch'. The concrete frame will be kept, the full width of the walkways - big enough to accommodate a 1960s milk float - will be retained and colour will be used 'in a more restrained manner'.

The first phase of 260 flats was completed in spring 2016 and all the flats there have now been sold. Further stages will involve creating around 330 student apartments, while S1 Artspace is to turn the Duke Street wing into a landmark £21 million arts centre. Progress has already been made on launching a sculpture park in the landscaped grounds behind the flats.

Mark Latham, regeneration director at Urban Splash, said he was 'very pleased' and that the architect, Mikhail Riches, had drawn up designs that were 'complimentary but different' to the completed building.

"We can now start to progress initial works on site," he said.

"This is an exciting period for Park Hill and we will be making further announcements in the New Year about our ongoing work with project partners on other future phases of the regeneration. Park Hill already has an engaged and lively community of 600 people - we know they will be delighted to see the rest of the building coming alive.”

Annalie Riches, director of Mikhail Riches, said: “It’s fantastic news that planning has been awarded for the next phase of development at Park Hill. We’re excited to continue working

with Urban Splash in the new year and realise our designs for phase two of this important building.”

Outline plans for the Park Hill revamp were approved 11 years ago, but work stalled because of the recession. The estate opened in 1961 and was regarded as a highly ambitious example of social housing, built in the austere, Brutalist style of architecture.

The flats eventually fell into disrepair and became a crime hotspot. The estate was given Grade II* status in 1998, protecting it from demolition and making it Europe's largest listed building.