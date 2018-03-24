New spring menu at the Botanist in Sheffield

Sheffield restaurant The Botanist has launched an all-new menu, fresh for spring and inspired by classic pub fare and botanical ingredients.

The new menu, by executive chef at The Botanist James Scott, features popular dishes alongside new additions including vegan, dairy free, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

New dishes include Camembert baked in garlic and rosemary sourdough, activated charcoal flatbreads and baked kale crisps with apple cider vinegar. They are in The Botanist’s 15 branches, including Sheffield’s Leopold Square.