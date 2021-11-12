Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International is building a new home for Sheffield Eagles Rugby League Football Club.

The development will have capacity for up to 3,900 spectators, a three-storey covered stand and 23,000 sq ft of business space.

It is due to complete in February.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International is building a new home for Sheffield Eagles Rugby League Football Club.

It is part of the Olympic Legacy Park which is set to include an enterprise centre to support fledgling businesses in the health, wellbeing, sport and activity sectors, an arena for Sheffield Sharks basketball team, offices, a conference centre, hotel and a child health technology centre.

Some £100m will be spent over the next two years.

Don Valley Stadium was built in 1991 as the flagship athletics venue for the World Student Games in Sheffield. It fell victim to Sheffield City Council funding cuts and was demolished in 2013.

The development will have capacity for up to 3,900 spectators, a three-storey covered stand and 23,000 sq ft of business space.