Called 3 Ravens Agency, the new business in Kelham Island has been founded by three experts with 50 years of collective experience across several creative industries.

One of them is Josephine Webster, an international model turned businesswoman who also runs a modelling agency in Sheffield city centre

The photographer said: “I’ve always worked with lots of creative people through modelling and been interested in having an agency, and making a difference there.

“It’s really hard for people leaving school and university to get into creative industries, particularly here up north.

“Our new agency will match the fantastic creative talent we have in Yorkshire to national brands who need their help.

“We are sparking those connections that otherwise people would not have to make great things happen.

“We have also been working with fashion production students at Sheffield Hallam University already to help them understand the routes into jobs and what is out there.”

The agency will be a ‘one-stop shop’ where brands can find photographers, film-makers, crew members, animators, content writers and sound technicians to work on projects.

It is also hoping to recruit specialists in the fields of AI, augmented reality, social media and influencing to be at the cutting edge of the industry.

Freelancers registered with the agency will be matched with projects to help brands ‘fly high.’

Creative professionals from Manchester, Sheffield, Staffordshire, Sale, Newcastle, Cardiff, Leeds and London are already on board.

The other two co-founders of the business are Jett Clark, whose experience lies in branding, graphic design, clothing design, marketing and content creation.

He has created the agency’s eye-catching 3 Ravens brand, based on the fascinating mythology that surrounds ravens.

Ian Holland, who has decades of experience in finance and supporting business scaling mainly in the gaming and emerging tech industries in South Yorkshire, completes the trio.

3 Ravens Agency is now open at Aizlewood’s Mill on Nursery Street and has an impressive roster of creative freelancers registered for work.

The agency will also offer in-house services such as photography, creative direction, project management and free consultations for brands and businesses to reach their full potential.