New restaurant with rooftop terrace approved for long-closed pub

A vacant pub building on Rawmarsh Road is set to be brought back into use after plans for a new restaurant with a rooftop terrace were approved by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building at 86–88 Rawmarsh Road, once home to the Crinoline Bridge pub, was last used as a pub in 2010. Since then, it has been used intermittently for retail and hospitality purposes, most recently as a tile shop.

Although the building has previously been used as a restaurant and shop without the need for formal change-of-use permission at the time, this new application formally secures permission for restaurant use under Class E and includes approval for new structural additions, including a roof terrace and access alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It currently stands boarded up, with faded signage from its past uses still visible on the exterior. Under the new plans, the site will be transformed into a restaurant with a first-floor roof terrace, a rear corridor access, and a refreshed external appearance.

The building at 86–88 Rawmarsh Road, once home to the Crinoline Bridge pub, was last used as a pub in 2010. Since then, it has been used intermittently for retail and hospitality purposes, most recently as a tile shop.

Although the type of restaurant has not yet been confirmed, the site will operate under Use Class E and will be allowed to open from 8am to 10pm daily.

The application, submitted by Mr P. Richardson, includes: 11 marked parking bays, with access from Rawmarsh Road, cycle parking for 10 bikes, closure of the Drummond Street vehicle entrance and new grey external render and window alterations.

A raised terrace will also be constructed on an existing flat roof at the rear of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, which sits just north of Rotherham town centre, received no objections during the consultation period, and council officers deemed the proposal compatible with surrounding commercial uses.

Planning permission was granted on 18 July 2025, and development must commence within three years.