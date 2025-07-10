4 . Sheffield Hallam University Robert Winston Building, Broomhall Road

The university has applied to extend the time-limit imposed on temporary structures for another five years. It comes as part of a masterplan submitted in 2018 to move all university activities from the Collegiate Campus to the city centre in 20 years. However, due to changes in subsequent years they now require these temporary structures as teaching spaces for a longer period. The site falls under the Broomhall Conservation Area . Public consultation is open until July 14. Reference number 25/01763/FUL. | Google