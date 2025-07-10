It can be hard to keep track of all that’s happening in a growing or changing city like this.
So we’ve gone through the public notices submitted over the past months to find some of the most interesting.
From road closures for major events, to amendments to listed buildings, there’s plenty worth keeping an eye on.
And in many cases, public consultation is actively encouraged by the council, giving you a chance to share your thoughts on these upcoming works.
1. Sheffield Grand Prix
Sheffield City Council have made an order to close roads on July 16 for the Sheffield Cycling Grand Prix.
The order restricts access to vehicles, unless authorised or emergency services.
The order will only be active for a single day.
More details are to follow closer to the date. | National World Photo: National World
2. The Unity Centre, Bole Hill Road
Plans have been submitted to replace the windows at this Grade II-listed former school.
According to planning documents, window frames are becoming dangerous and deteriorated in the 13o-year-old building, with one pane of glass falling out.
Designs show how developers hope to keep to the original Victorian style.
Public consultation is open until July 17.
Reference number 25/01198/LBC. | Google
3. Birley Moor Garden Centre
Developers are proposing major plans to convert a bungalow into a cafe and destroy vacant buildings as part of an expansion.
This will include the erection of a single-storey building for use as an education and training centre and erection of a structure for the sale of ice creams adjacent to the play area.
Full details can be found on the council's planning portal, using reference 25/01759/FUL.
A decision is due to be made by September 11. | Google
4. Sheffield Hallam University Robert Winston Building, Broomhall Road
The university has applied to extend the time-limit imposed on temporary structures for another five years.
It comes as part of a masterplan submitted in 2018 to move all university activities from the Collegiate Campus to the city centre in 20 years.
However, due to changes in subsequent years they now require these temporary structures as teaching spaces for a longer period.
The site falls under the Broomhall Conservation Area .
Public consultation is open until July 14.
Reference number 25/01763/FUL. | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.