New organisation in South Yorkshire set up to help with unemployment and further education

The South Yorkshire Training Alliance (SYTA) is aiming to create a unique network of training course suppliers from Barnsley, Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster.
SYTA will host its official launch on Thursday, June 16, in its HQ in Rotherham, with 27 different organisations already signed up to attend.
The alliance has set out its targets including improving the quality and compliance of local training courses and creating access to better funding for local projects.
Rachael Tomkins, founder of SYTA, said: “It is my mission to be able to raise the standards of education across the whole of South Yorkshire.
“Too many learners have told me that they have had bad experiences before which puts them off learning. This must change.
“I cannot wait to begin the journey and see how together South Yorkshire can change the face of further education for the better for everyone.”