Magtec is opening a factory at Magna 34 Business Park in Rotherham to scale up production after the climate emergency sparked soaring sales.

The firm is leaving sites in Sheffield and Rotherham and taking premises bigger than both combined.

The privately-funded move has been hailed by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the ‘perfect example’ of transition to green economy.

Magtec founder Marcus Jenkins. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Magtec, which employs 125, makes drive systems for electric and hybrid vehicles including cars, bin lorries, buses and trams. About half of its business is retro-fitting old vehicles and the other half is supplying manufacturers and conversion companies

Managing director Andrew Gilligan said they were proud to invest in South Yorkshire and create ‘30 highly skilled new jobs for engineers to work on projects at the cutting edge of transportation’.

He added: “We are delighted to be opening our new factory in South Yorkshire and proud to be investing in the future of high-tech design and manufacturing in the UK.

“Fears over a climate emergency are driving change across the global transport industry and Magtec is absolutely at the forefront of the technology needed to make it happen.

An electric bus, powered by a Magtec system, on Arundel Gate in Sheffield.

“Our new factory gives us the space to grow, increase production volumes and fulfil our potential in this exciting sector.”

The 65,000 sq ft facility is on Temple Road, Templeborough, near Tinsley in Sheffield and junction 34 of the M1. It is spread across two buildings.

Magtec One houses will make motors and gearboxes and Magtec Two will house the battery build section, environmental test chamber and vehicle integration section. It will also serve the company’s growing business re-powering buses.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “I’m excited that this new factory is opening up in Rotherham, creating highly-skilled jobs in the local community as part of the growing electric vehicle market.

“This is a perfect example of how our transition away from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles can create jobs and attract investment, all while cutting emissions so we can end our contribution to climate change.”

Magtec was founded by chief technical officer Marcus Jenkins in 1992. Last year it announced 65 new jobs after receiving a £6m grant to scale up production.

