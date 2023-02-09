The retailer has closed five this year and plans to shut another two. It has been a firm favourite on the high street for years, and it's a devastating blow for shoppers.
The locations of the affected sites includes Birmingham, Coventry, Trowbridge, Kirkcaldy, Walthamstow and Northampton.
A New Look spokesperson said: “Regrettably, our New Look store in Coventry's Arena Shopping Park is closing following the landlord's request to take the property back and exit the lease early.
“We have loved being part of the local community and we would like to thank all of our customers in the local area.”
The high street chain closed 85 shops and laid off hundreds of staff in 2018. But in November 2022 New Look opened several shops across the UK. It also has plans to open more stores later this year - though it hasn't said how many and where they'll be.