Fashion retailer New Look has announced it is closing several stores across the UK.

The retailer has closed five this year and plans to shut another two. It has been a firm favourite on the high street for years, and it's a devastating blow for shoppers.

The locations of the affected sites includes Birmingham, Coventry, Trowbridge, Kirkcaldy, Walthamstow and Northampton.

A New Look spokesperson said: “Regrettably, our New Look store in Coventry's Arena Shopping Park is closing following the landlord's request to take the property back and exit the lease early.

New Look has stores on The Moor and at Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks shopping centres in Sheffield.

“We have loved being part of the local community and we would like to thank all of our customers in the local area.”