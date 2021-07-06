It is the first major investment in AME Group’s 20-year history and will trigger key growth plans including a new division providing 3D printing for manufacturing and prototyping. It will also expand into small batch unit production.

Called ‘AME-3D’ it marks an important turning point in the company’s overall journey, according to group founder and finance director, Ian Jones.

He added: “New technologies such as 3D printing have opened up new possibilities in product development and testing. As a result, the rapid prototyping market is expanding year-on-year.

The AME-3D team.

“With the new AME-3D brand fully dedicated to unlocking the potential that 3D printing and Low Volume Production offers, our team can support UK businesses with longer-term growth and with their post-Covid bounce-back plans.”

The investment was from NPIF-Mercia Equity Finance.

Maurice Disasi of Mercia said: “AME has performed strongly since its inception and established itself as one of the leaders in its field.

“As the company embarks on a new period of growth, this funding will enable it to take advantage of the exciting opportunities in the rapid prototyping market and to widen its customer base.”

Sean Hutchinson of British Business Bank, which funds Mercia, said: “AME is a growing Northern business working with a strong portfolio of respected brands across a range of sectors. NPIF is proud to play a part in helping businesses like AME reach the next stage in their growth journey. By investing in ambitious successful companies, we are helping to create new jobs, safeguard others and support regional economic growth.”

