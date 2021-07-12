The firm, which has three hotels in Sheffield and 578 in the UK, is recruiting 637 roles in hotels, including 45 managers as well as cafe, house keeping and reception staff. It is also recruiting 19 maintenance engineers and 24 head office staff in Oxfordshire.

The firm says it wants to help mums and dads return to work by offering jobs with hours that fit around the school run, a work buddy and access to management training.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive said: “We are gearing up for a busy summer Staycation season this year, and we need to fill 680 permanent positions immediately.

“We are looking for individuals who have passion, determination and a desire to deliver excellent customer service.

“In return, we provide a world-class training and development programme giving direct access to climb the career ladder into management.

“We also offer flexible working hours to help parents work around the school run, so that they can raise their family and keep one foot firmly on their career ladder too.

“There has never been a better time than now to join the UK hospitality sector, the career opportunities are endless and it also opens a door to the world.”

Employee benefits include half-price hotel stays, discounts for family and friends and discounts at a range of retailers. The company also runs an in-house management programme and says more than 1,000 entry level employees have been promoted.

To apply, go to: https://www.travelodge.co.uk/careers/

