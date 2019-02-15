New industrial space ready and waiting at Markham Vale

A new industrial unit at Markham Vale in Chesterfield is complete and ready to move into.

A South Yorkshire property developer has completed the 15,000 sq ft industrial unit at the site.

The new industrial unit located just off junction 29A of the M1 has been developed by Priority Space and provides a secure, self-contained yard area and integral offices, available for sale or lease.

The new speculative industrial unit is suitable for a company that is looking for new headquarters or a for a regional hub which provides easy access to the motorway network.

The unit follows the completion of phase one of Wilson Business Park, developed by Priority Space to provide 13 units for small to medium sized businesses and is now fully occupied.

Wilson Business Park sits within the Markham Vale flagship regeneration zone which is a 200-acre business and distribution park.

Priority Space, based in Barnsley, delivers commercial property schemes across the UK. It works closely with local authorities and partners to ensure the spaces are designed to meet the needs of businesses and communities.

Lee Buchanan, co-director at Priority Space, said: “We are pleased to complete the second phase of this development which provides large warehousing space to an area where there is demand. We have seen a great deal of interest in the site and hope to secure an occupant very soon.

“The development of Wilson Business Park has enabled Markham Vale to become one of the biggest commercial parks in the region and we’re proud to have contributed towards that.”

Priority Space is working with Sheffield-based letting agents Commercial Property Partners (CPP) to find occupiers for the new development.

Stuart Waite, partner at CPP, said: “We are delighted to see the build complete and excited to commence this next phase of our marketing campaign. Priority Space has delivered a high-quality building in a market which is starved of high-quality supply. We already have a strong enquiry list and have commenced viewings of the property.”

Wilson Business Park is built on the site of the former Markham Colliery. It was named in honour of Johnny Wilson who died while working on the site as a miner in 1987. Markham Vale is an employment-led scheme delivered by Henry Boot in partnership with Derbyshire County Council.