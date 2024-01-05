New homes near edge of disused Sheffield quarry look set to get go-ahead despite objections
That’s despite objections being raised, including about the stability of the land.
Sustainable Shell Homes Ltd is seeking planning permission from Sheffield City Council to build three- and four-bedroom homes on a strip of land at the junction of Scarsdale Road and Derbyshire Lane. Part of the strip lies opposite The Cross Scythes pub.
The application will be decided at a meeting of the planning committee next Tuesday (January 9) and it is recommended for approval.
The land overlooks the retail park on Chesterfield Road near Woodseats at the bottom of the old quarry, which houses Homebase, Dunelm Mill and Farmfoods stores.
There is a 30 to 40ft drop from the cliff edge to Chesterfield Road.
A report to the committee says that the application is phase two of a wider scheme: “Phase one was the erection of seven dwellinghouses with associated parking and landscaping on land which adjoins the application site to the north, and extends across Meersbrook Avenue, Newsham Road and Woodbank Crescent.”
Concerns raised by people living in the area
Phase one was granted planning permission was granted planning permission in September 2021 and is currently under construction, with one home close to being occupied.
The plans have been met with both approval and objections by people living in the area. Four supporters say that the scheme is energy efficient and sustainable, mindful of the ecology of wooded areas and makes use of unsightly brownfield land.
The application includes landscaping, new hedgerows, bat and bird boxes, and management of surrounding habitats.
The 18 objections include concerns that the site is close to the quarry edge and narrow and several question its stability.
They also refer to loss of privacy and overshadowing for properties across Derbyshire Lane, the impact of headlights from cars on drives, possible wind tunnelling effects and noise disturbance.
The report says that a land stability assessment report gives reassurance about the site’s long-term stability. “Whilst it is undoubtedly an unusual housing site in terms of the proximity of the quarry edge, based on the submitted assessment work this is not a barrier to the development coming forward in planning terms.”