New homes coming to Doncaster this spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Potteric Edge will deliver 70 new three and four bedroom homes, 16 of which will be affordable housing. Work on site has already started, with the first collection of homes available to reserve in late spring.

As part of planning obligations for the development, Vistry Group will pay over £230,000 towards education in the area as well as £315,750 towards biodiversity net gain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Graham, Sales Manager for Bovis Homes which is part of the Vistry Group said: “We’re really pleased to be building new homes in Doncaster at Potteric Edge. The development is situated in a fantastic location, with easy transport links to the North of England and in close proximity to Potteric Carr nature reserve, perfect for future residents wanting the best of both worlds.

Boris Homes' Potteric Edge development, Doncaster (CGI)

“We encourage anyone interested in calling Potteric Edge home to get in touch with the sales team to find out more.”

Potteric Edge can be found in the suburbs of Doncaster in South Yorkshire, close to plenty of amenities, a range of schools, and commutable to many cities in the North of England.

It will be a mixed tenure development, providing homes and options that cater to a variety of personal circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the development, please visit: https://www.bovishomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/potteric-edge-lakeside-doncaster