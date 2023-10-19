News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

New Head of Design Management for Sky-House Co

Sheffield’s award-winning Sky-House Co has appointed a new head of Design Management.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ross Williams is a former junior technologist at Sheffield’s CODA Studios - the designers of the original Sky-House concept - and he has more recently been with internationally acclaimed Architects Corstophine and Wright.

Ross is also a qualified Passivhaus designer - the voluntary standard for energy efficiency in buildings, reducing ecological footprint - adding to the Sky-House Co aim to push ever closer to its Net-Zero policy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will initially work alongside directors David Cross and Rebecca Prince, designing, refining and ultra-fine tuning the Sky-House raft of projects and also overseeing the company’s House Type Library.

Most Popular
Ross Williams has joined the Sky-House Co teamRoss Williams has joined the Sky-House Co team
Ross Williams has joined the Sky-House Co team

Ross will also work liaise between Sky-House HQ and site teams on value engineering, design packages and also act as an interface with the CODA team and other design professionals.

Sky-House co founder and director David Cross commented: “This is a big role and one we are sure will help a great deal to move the company forward.

“The Sky-House story simply continues to gather momentum as we unveil each new site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With new developments at for Sky-House Co at Waverley and also in Sheffield city centre, both in Devonshire Green and now in Copper Street at Kelham Island, we are moving into a major new chapter of the Sky-House story and one in which Ross will be a key player.”