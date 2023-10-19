Sheffield’s award-winning Sky-House Co has appointed a new head of Design Management.

Ross Williams is a former junior technologist at Sheffield’s CODA Studios - the designers of the original Sky-House concept - and he has more recently been with internationally acclaimed Architects Corstophine and Wright.

Ross is also a qualified Passivhaus designer - the voluntary standard for energy efficiency in buildings, reducing ecological footprint - adding to the Sky-House Co aim to push ever closer to its Net-Zero policy.

He will initially work alongside directors David Cross and Rebecca Prince, designing, refining and ultra-fine tuning the Sky-House raft of projects and also overseeing the company’s House Type Library.

Ross Williams has joined the Sky-House Co team

Ross will also work liaise between Sky-House HQ and site teams on value engineering, design packages and also act as an interface with the CODA team and other design professionals.

Sky-House co founder and director David Cross commented: “This is a big role and one we are sure will help a great deal to move the company forward.

“The Sky-House story simply continues to gather momentum as we unveil each new site.

