Sheffield’s award-winning Sky-House Co has appointed a new head of Design Management.

New Head of Design Management for Sky-House Co
Ross Williams is a former junior technologist at Sheffield’s CODA Studios - the designers of the original Sky-House concept - and he has more recently been with internationally acclaimed Architects Corstophine and Wright.
Ross is also a qualified Passivhaus designer - the voluntary standard for energy efficiency in buildings, reducing ecological footprint - adding to the Sky-House Co aim to push ever closer to its Net-Zero policy.
He will initially work alongside directors David Cross and Rebecca Prince, designing, refining and ultra-fine tuning the Sky-House raft of projects and also overseeing the company’s House Type Library.
Ross will also work liaise between Sky-House HQ and site teams on value engineering, design packages and also act as an interface with the CODA team and other design professionals.
Sky-House co founder and director David Cross commented: “This is a big role and one we are sure will help a great deal to move the company forward.
“The Sky-House story simply continues to gather momentum as we unveil each new site.
“With new developments at for Sky-House Co at Waverley and also in Sheffield city centre, both in Devonshire Green and now in Copper Street at Kelham Island, we are moving into a major new chapter of the Sky-House story and one in which Ross will be a key player.”