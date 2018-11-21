New Greggs opens in Sheffield city centre

Bakery chain Greggs have opened a new otulet in Sheffield city centre.

The brand new store in Pinstone Street replaces two previous Greggs which were located just yards from each other in the same street.

Greggs' brand new store in Pinstone Street

Greggs now have five stores in the city centre and eight across Sheffield in total.

Greggs is now the largest bakery chain in the UK and has grown massively since it was founded 79 years ago.

The bakery was founded by John Gregg in Tyneside in 1939 and open its first shop in Newcastle in 1951.

Today Greggs has hundreds of stores across the UK and employs around 20,000 people nationwide.

In 2017 the chain had an operating income of £960 million.

