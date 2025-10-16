New employment head for Sheffield solicitors

Sheffield’s Wake Smith Solicitors has appointed a new director and head of employment and HR services to lead its busy department and drive growth.

Liam Kenealy joins with more than 18 years’ of post qualification experience of advising both employers and employees on a full range of employment law issues.

He has worked with a wide range of employers and employees on complex workplace matters including in the hospitality and manufacturing sectors at various local law firms.

Liam will work closely with associate Harriet Gardner and newly qualified solicitor Charlotte Wallage to provide advice to employees and employers who are experiencing difficulties with the employment relationship, looking to grow the busy team and expand its services.

Wake Smith Chairman Neil Salter welcomes new employment director Liam Kenealy.

Liam said: “I hope to bring my practical, approachable, solutions-focused advice and build on what is a strong and growing team that is already providing relevant and logical advice to an expanding number of local businesses in the region.

“This year we have seen several employment law changes, and the Employment Rights Bill represents the most sweeping package of employment law changes in decades. Once the Bill gains Royal Assent which we expect to happen in November, reforms will roll out across three years.

“With updates to unfair dismissal and sick pay to prevention of harassment and trade union law, employers will need to adapt quickly to the legislative changes where possible.”

Paul Gibbon, joint managing director at Wake Smith Solicitors said: “Liam is a superb addition to lead our employment team. We are thrilled to have him join as a director.

“He is highly respected in his field and brings sector knowledge across all areas which will be important in growing Wake Smith’s legal business portfolio.”

Liam’s time working in a previous role for the Government’s discrimination helpline has given him particular specialism in these issues. He also carried out his own Employment Tribunal advocacy for a number of years, providing him with valuable insight into the key issues and factors focused on Employment Tribunal hearings.

Wake Smith’s employment team provides commercially-minded employment advice across a range of industry sectors with a particular emphasis on engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, education and retail for both employers and employees.

For further details on Wake Smith’s employment law services visit www.wake-smith.co.uk or call 0114 266 6660.