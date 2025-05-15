New Electric Steelmakers Guild President welcomes American guests to AGM
The Electric Steelmakers Guild (ESMG) was created to promote progress in the manufacture of steel for commercial purposes in electric furnaces and to encourage free discussion and exchange of information of mutual interest and benefit to members.
Its membership includes representatives from Forgemasters, Marcegaglia, Liberty Steel, Celsa Steel, British Steel and Tata Steel amongst many others and represents international leaders in the UK electric arc furnace sector.
As the new president of the organisation, Carl says that his focus for 2025/26 will be very much on the UK steel plants transitioning from integrated steel plants to electric arc furnaces and green steel.
Carl took on his new role at the Guild’s AGM, which was held in Teesside and was attended by The Electric Metal Makers’ Guild American President – David Vensel and past ESMG President – Alan Scholes.
“The year ahead is going to be an important one, especially in light of recent events within the industry,” said Carl
“This is a challenging period but one which we aim to navigate successfully and see the domestic steel sector retain its place at the heart of British industry.
“As president of ESMG, I believe that our members can be leaders in the development of a sustainable and environmentally responsible industry.”