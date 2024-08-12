New cosmetic dental studio to open in Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vitruvian Dental Studio, a state-of-the-art private dental practice is set to open in Barnsley’s The Glass Works this autumn.

The family-run business, which offers a variety of services, from ‘smile transformation’ to cosmetic and general dentistry, will be opening their second location in Yorkshire, with its first unit situated in Thorpe Park, Leeds.

Opening close to Next, Flannels and The Fragrance Shop, Vitruvian extends Barnsley town centre’s healthcare offering – in addition to NHS Community Diagnostic Centre and in line with the Council’s plans to bring health services to the high street.

Vitruvian Dental Studio will include four consultation rooms and offers free, walk-in consultations. The Studio’s private waiting rooms are equipped with modern amenities – Wi-Fi, games consoles, Amazon Alexas, and smart TVs on the ceiling – to help patients relax prior to and during their appointments.

Dr Katy Galloway and Dr James Nolan, Owners of Vitruvian Dental Studio, said: “We founded Vitruvian Dental Studio to bring an exceptional, fun, and patient-first experience and we’re absolutely over the moon to announce that we’re bringing that to Barnsley.

“Our fantastic team of dental specialists are here to make top-notch dental care enjoyable and accessible for everyone, especially those services not available through the NHS. We’re all about personalised care, crafting unique treatment plans for each patient, and offering 0% finance options to ensure everyone can enjoy our services.

“Join our waitlist now for exclusive new patient offers and be one of the first to experience the vibrant, friendly, and fun world of Vitruvian Dental Studio!"

Cllr Robin Franklin, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We’re excited to announce another new tenant is joining The Glass Works – and Vitruvian Dental Studio is offering an exciting new experience for residents in Barnsley. Vitruvian has already made such an impact on the Leeds community and we feel proud to be home to their second Yorkshire practice.

“Health Services like this are bringing vibrancy back to town centres around the country, and we are delighted to be able to use this space in a more modern and flexible way.

“This mixed-use approach is increasing footfall at The Glass Works, which is up 23% for 2023 compared to 2022. This is encouraging more retailers to open and more businesses to start up here, independents and big brands alike, as well as other community-based services.”

Vitruvian Dental Studio is currently hiring and fit-out has begun, aiming to open in the autumn.