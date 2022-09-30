New Co-Op store set to be built on car park of well-known former pub

The Squirrel pub on Laughton Road has been vacant for “a couple of years” according to planning documents, and a new shop will “meet the needs of local residents”.

Planning documents state that neither the pub or its beer garden would be affected by the new building, which is proposed as a separate structure on the car park of the former pub, facing Laughton Road.

The Squirrel pub on Laughton Road has been vacant for "a couple of years" according to planning documents, and a new shop will "meet the needs of local residents".

During a meeting of the planning board last week, Mr Russell speaking on behalf of the applicant stated that the store would provide a “wide range of convenience goods for residents living in North Dinnington, providing a facility that’s currently not available in the immediate locality.”

He added that the proposal would create 15 full and part time jobs, and that the pub will be “retained in its entirety”.

“Punch are continuing to seek an operator for the public house, and in the meantime are working hard to keep the building safe and secure.”

However, Councillor Dave Smith, chairman of Dinnington Town Council, told the meeting that the approval of the scheme would “ride roughshod” over the town’s neighbourhood plan.

“We want to protect, and we want to encourage sole traders and independent shops.

“We think that this will be an incongruous building, and it’s not in keeping with our neighbourhood plan.

“If this goes through, you’re going to be riding roughshod over our neighbourhood plan, you’re going to be sending out a message to developers that Dinnington’s neighbourhood plan can be ignored.”

Chris Wilkins, planning officer for RMBC added that as the store is below 500sqm in size, applicants are not required to submit an assessment analysing the impact the proposal could have on nearby businesses.

“Competition on its own isn’t a material planning consideration,” added Mr Wilkins.

“We’re satisfied that the proposal relates to a local convenience store, serving North Dinnington.

“The Dinnington Neighbourhood Plan identifies this [The Squirrel] as an important community facility, it is being retained.

“The majority of the new store won’t fall into the important community facility boundary that is in Dinnington’s Neighbourhood Plan.”

