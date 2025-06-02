New chief under starters orders at Magna Science Adventure

South Yorkshire’s landmark science and steel visitor attraction has appointed a new chief executive to forge its future.

Richard Hammill has been appointed to the top job at Magna Science Adventure Centre having formerly been Chief Operating Officer and Clerk of the Course at Pontefract Racecourse.

Magna has recently completed a £1.9 million refurbishment and upgrade programme; and Richard is now tasked with taking the science adventure centre forward into a new era.

Richard brings 25 years’ experience managing Pontefract Racecourse to his new role. His focus there was to develop the visitor experience, often through innovative events and schemes, improve access for all and grow the gates.

Fire zone opened after full refurbishment earlier this year

During his time in charge, the independent racecourse increased attendances to achieve an average of 4,500 per race day. Through pioneering work with Autism in Racing, it became the first track in the country to be officially accredited by the National Autistic Society. Under his leadership, Pontefract also set a Guinness World Record and competed against big name courses like York and Ascot to win a host of awards, being crowned the UK Racecourse Association’s Showcase Champion in 2019.

Richard Hammill, aged 48, said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have this opportunity to be part of Magna’s growing journey at this pivotal time and forge its future growth and success.

“Magna is a truly unique visitor attraction and venue, promoting STEM* learning to young people in such a dramatic and interactive way, while also telling the story of steel and maintaining the heritage of its iconic building. Businesses and organisations book events here because they’re looking for a ‘Wow factor’ and they get it as soon as they walk through the doors.

“The recently-completed revamp has taken the venue to the next level. These are really exciting times and we’re committed to continuing to invest in Magna in this way. On top of this, our new tram stop, connecting us directly to both Sheffield and Rotherham, is due to open later this year. We are in a very strong position and my goal is to see Magna continue to go from strength to strength.”

Magna approaches its 25th year with a new boss at helm

Richard looks forward to building business partnerships across South Yorkshire and the wider Yorkshire visitor economy and is focused on extending Magna’s welcome to more people.

Richard said: “I’m keen to broaden Magna’s reach and be as inclusive as possible. Accessibility and sustainability are key areas that I want to focus on, as well as establishing Magna’s role within the community.”

Richard takes over the reins from Kevin Tomlinson who retires after seven years in post at the visitor attraction, education and events venue set within the former Templeborough Steelworks in Rotherham.

Mike Smith, Chairman of the Board of Trustees said: “Richard brings fresh experience, energy and enthusiasm to the Chief Executive role at Magna and with him in the saddle we look forward very much to him taking the visitor attraction, education centre and events forward at this significant point in our story.

New CEO at Magna Science Adventure Centre Richard Hammill

“We’d also like to thank Kevin for his leadership over the past few years and particularly his overseeing of the comprehensive programme of refurbishment which gives Magna such an excellent outlook for its next 25 years.”

Magna is a Millennium Project which opened in 2001 as an independent charitable trust dedicated to STEM learning, protecting the industrial heritage of its unique building and playing an active role in the region’s leisure and business economy.

Magna’s hands-on exhibitions, play areas and activities attract families, schools, groups and home educators from across the UK. This Easter, Magna attracted around 10,000 visitors through its doors with over 100,000 visitors to the attraction annually.