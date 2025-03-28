New CEO joins South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Martin Singer has taken over as chief executive of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin has joined SYCF from South Yorkshire Charity Mentors (SYCM) where he was CEO. Previously, he held senior roles at the John Lewis Partnership, Debenhams and Waitrose.

Martin is also a Director and a Trustee at Sheffield Museums and Age UK Rotherham, as well as a Director at Sheffield Cathedral Enterprises and he was a founding member of Sheffield Business Together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He takes over the SYCF leadership from Ruth Willis, who has retired after more than a decade at the helm.

Martin Singer, chief executive of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF).

SYCF is the region’s largest local grant giving charity and last year awarded more than £1.7m to more than 400 community groups and organisations. Since 1986, the Community Foundation has given out almost £40m in grassroots grants.

Martin said: “I’m incredibly proud to be stepping into the role of CEO at South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation and honoured to have the opportunity to lead the organisation.

“Over almost 40 years, the Foundation has created a remarkable legacy of empowering communities, supporting local charities and making a lasting difference across the region. I look forward to building on the successes achieved over the last four decades and ensuring we continue to be at the heart of South Yorkshire’s charitable sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Booth-Mayblin, chair of South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to have Martin on board leading the next exciting chapter for South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation as we prepare to celebrate 40 years of giving.

“He’s a highly experienced leader with a strong background in building successful teams, developing strategies and driving change. Martin has a proven track-record of delivering results through collaboration and a real passion for the not-for-profit sector.

“His appointment builds on the strong foundations and success achieved under the leadership of our outgoing CEO, Ruth Willis, who has dedicated 12 remarkable years of service to the Community Foundation.”

During Ruth’s tenure, which started in 2013, she has been responsible for some of the Community Foundation’s biggest successes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the floods of 2019, Ruth negotiated match-funding against the Community Foundation’s Flood Appeal to create a fund of approximately £1.4 million to support affected households.

Throughout Covid, Ruth steered the Foundation through the pandemic, increasing its staff team to ensure it was able to continue awarding grants to community groups, charities and voluntary organisations.

With the High Sheriff Barry Eldred DL, Ruth was integral to producing the South Yorkshire Homeless Survival Guide and website.

She also led a Philanthropy Catalyst Match Fund Challenge - increasing the Foundation’s endowment by a further £1 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights included organising the 2017 Community Champion Awards in partnership with BBC Radio Sheffield, supporting the formation of South Yorkshire Charity Mentors, where she is currently a board member, creating the South Yorkshire Funder’s Forum and bringing the South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau into the Foundation.

Ruth said: “I’ve enjoyed a wonderful 12 years with the Community Foundation. It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside so many dedicated and talented colleagues, volunteers, donors, chairs and community groups who share my passion for making South Yorkshire a better place to live and work.

“Together, we’ve supported countless local projects, created partnerships which have helped to strengthen communities and provided vital funding where it’s needed most. The generosity and resilience of people in South Yorkshire is truly inspiring.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved, and I retire knowing SYCF is in a strong position to continue its pivotal role as the cornerstone of community support in South Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “Ruth is a true advocate and champion for South Yorkshire. She’s been central to so many of the Foundation’s successes over the last 12 years – building a brilliant team with a first-class regional and national reputation.

“Through streamlining our processes, the creation of new partnerships and a responsive approach, Ruth has increased the value of our grants distributed from £400,000 to £1.8 million per year which is an incredible legacy to leave as we prepare to move into a new era for the Foundation.”

For more information visit www.sycf.org.uk.