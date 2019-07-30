New cafe on Sheffield's 'Coffee Street' sells booze to stand out
Another coffee shop is set to open on Division Street in Sheffield - selling booze to stand out from the competition.
Lonestar will be a cafe, bar and kitchen in the former Costa - and before that Fopp record store - and is set to open in September.
Owners Brook Leisure, based in Barnsley, are recruiting now.
The newcomer will face intense competition from a string of independents on the same street, and nearby, including 200 Degrees, Mangobean, Steam Yard, Tamper and Ink and Water.
They have seen off big names which had sites on Division Street including Costa and Starbucks. Caffe Nero is the sole international brand.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Brook Leisure area manager Conrad Nugent said they obtained an alcohol licence in a bid to maintain sales past 3pm, when people tend to stop drinking coffee, until it closed at 11pm.
They would buy coffee from Sheffield’s Forge Coffee Roasters, he added.
An application to permit cooking on the premises was granted in January.
The Brook Group is an independently-owned group consisting of property development companies and restaurant, bar and nightclub operators. Turnover is £55m and it employs more than 400.
It was founded in 1993 by Martin and Jason Brook, when they opened club Hedonism, a £2 million investment and first step into the late night licensed retail sector.