The new cafe, ‘Joni’, already has a site with Sheffield Museums at the Kelham Island Museum and with Abbeydale’s cafe space looking to be taken over, Joni’s were approached to open up.

Described as a ‘no-brainer’ choice to open a new cafe, Amy Hagues, Operations Manager for the cafe, believes Joni will be a great addition to the area of Sheffield.

New cafe, 'Joni', coming next week to Abbey Industrial Hamlet. Pic: @_myjoni

"They suggested Abbeydale as their cafe space was looking to be taken over and it was a no-brainer really,” said Amy.

"We thought that the Joni brand that we already have would be a great fit for the local community and the kind of area, so we think it will be a good fit.”

Opening 7 days a week from 9am to 5pm, the cafe serves a varied range of brunch, lunch and breakfast, as well as offering some great vegan options too.

"So our main Joni branch items are the eggs benedict, we do an amazing vegan bagel, with hashbrowns and vegan sausage rolls. We do Croque Monsieur’s too which are a very popular dish, we do a rainbow salad and a variety of brunch, lunch and breakfast dishes,” Amy added.

Along with their signature Joni dishes, the cafe will also specialty coffees, along with friendly service and a great view with the cafe overlooking the ‘gorgeous’ Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

Amy said: "We are all really excited now (to open), it is all coming together nicely now, so we are starting to see it all take shape. We’re not far off at all now and all the new staff are really excited and people coming over from our other venues.

"We have had great feedback already from the local communities and they are all really excited about it as well. The community feels really supportive and we can’t wait to go now.”

