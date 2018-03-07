New bus to help Sheffield residents get out and about

A bus company which has been providing accessible transport to people for over 30 years has a new minibus.

Transport 17, based in Totley, has been providing an accessible transport service to luncheon and social clubs for those who would otherwise not be able to get out since 1984.

Now, the volunteers who drive the buses are celebrating the arrival of its newest bus, funded by the Department for Transport’s Community Minibus Fund.

The new minibus will be officially launched at the firm’s coffee morning, which will take place tomorrow at the Cross Scythes Pub, Baslow Road, Totley, from 10am till noon.

There will be a short ceremony to launch the new bus at 12.15pm.

Transport 17 relies entirely on volunteers to drive the buses. Three minibuses make over 250 passenger trips each week to 13 different clubs in the S17 and neighbouring areas.

Call 0114 2362962 or email transport17@btconnect.com if you think you could help the company.