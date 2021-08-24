New beauty clinic set to open at Sheffield shopping centre

Mother and daughter duo Anna Mansouri and Tara Djanani are set to open the “Everlasting Beauty Clinic” - bringing over 30-years of experience in the skin, health and beauty industry. Anna and Tara aim to provide clients with a true mind, body, and soul experience with their holistic range of treatments.

The new clinic is set to open on Monday, September 6, at 4pm, with a special ribbon cutting ceremony where the team will be joined by special guest and former Mayor of Sheffield, Magic Magid. There will be music, refreshments, a balloon wish ceremony and a brief presentation from the duo explaining the treatments that will be on offer.

Unique and results-driven treatments available at Everlasting Beauty will include a range of hydro2 facials, designed to boost your skins moisture from the within to unveil the perfect inner glow, alongside improving skin texture, skin healing, signs of aging and signs of acne. The most modern technology including ultra sound, radio frequency and electro ion will be utilized throughout the treatments.

(L-R) Anna Mansouri and Tara Djanani

Beauty-lovers will also be able to book in for HIFU (High Intensive Focused Ultrasound) treatments. A safe non-surgical ultrasound treatment that is designed to counteract the effects of time and gravity on the face and neck by targeting collagen regeneration, often regarded as a non-surgical alternative to Botox treatments.

HIFU Body will also be introduced which is a form of permanent fat removal for those stubborn areas, just in time for Christmas parties and heading into the new year!

Behind all of their time-defying treatments, at the heart of their business lies Tara and Anna’s holistic and caring approach to life. They say “When it comes to our health and beauty, sometimes, we are so focused on external problems before we begin to do something about it, for example various skin conditions are a direct cause of diet or stress, and as 2021 begins its final stages there’s no better ethos than to look after your mind, body and soul.”

Commenting on their new beauty clinic in Fox valley, Tara commented “We are so excited to start our new journey in Fox Valley, it’s a whole new chapter for our independent business!”

Everlasting Beauty Clinic

Sandersons Store Manager, Fran O’Connell said: “We are delighted to welcome Tara and Anna to Sandersons, Everlasting Beauty will be a wonderful addition to our offering at the Sandersons Spa and compliment the extensive pre-existing treatments already available to our customers”.

Everlasting Beauty will be located within Sandersons Department Store, with customer access via the Independent Quarter at Fox Valley.

For more information about Everlasting Beauty please visit www.everlastingbeautyclinic.co.uk