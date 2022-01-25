New Argos Sheffield store set to open in £3m supermarket project
Work has begun on a £3 million improvement programme to supermarket chain Sainsbury’s store at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre.
The company is scheduled to open a new Argos store within the shop on March 4, replacing the existing Argos unit on the neighbouring Crystal Peaks Retail Park.
And at the same time, there is a major upgrade of the supermarket’s chiller units, which are being completely replaced.
“We are delighted that Sainsbury’s are showing so great a level of commitment and investing so heavily in the future,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“The new Argos will bring that branch of the business right to the heart of the centre while the installation of the new chiller units will have a major impact on efficiency, both for Sainsbury’s and for Crystal Peaks as a whole.
“Work is now under way and will continue through to March, with the temporary loss of some car parking spaces as the installation and conversion work continues.
“We aim to keep disruption to an absolute minimum across the complex and ask that all our visitors be patient with us throughout this important upgrade.”