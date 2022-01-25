New Argos Sheffield store set to open in £3m supermarket project

The company is scheduled to open a new Argos store within the shop on March 4, replacing the existing Argos unit on the neighbouring Crystal Peaks Retail Park.

And at the same time, there is a major upgrade of the supermarket’s chiller units, which are being completely replaced.

“We are delighted that Sainsbury’s are showing so great a level of commitment and investing so heavily in the future,” said Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s starts £3 million Crystal Peaks store upgrade.

“The new Argos will bring that branch of the business right to the heart of the centre while the installation of the new chiller units will have a major impact on efficiency, both for Sainsbury’s and for Crystal Peaks as a whole.

“Work is now under way and will continue through to March, with the temporary loss of some car parking spaces as the installation and conversion work continues.