Network Rail appoints Henry Boot Construction to deliver low-carbon Maintenance Delivery Unit

Henry Boot Construction, part of Henry Boot, has been appointed to build a new sustainable Maintenance Delivery Unit (MDU) for Network Rail in Barnetby, North Lincolnshire.

Located adjacent to Barnetby Station, the new MDU will comprise a two-storey 9,500 sq ft main building – featuring welfare facilities, an office, and a stores – alongside associated services infrastructure, a service yard, staff and visitor car park, additional storage facilities, and reconfigured roads.

The main building will boast an attractive timber aesthetic and greatly enhance facilities for workers with modern offices, meeting rooms, a canteen and changing facilities.

As part of the upgrade, the new space will benefit from reduced embodied carbon and improved thermal performance. An optimised building layout will maximise natural daylight and remove the need for uneconomic storage heaters.

Additional sustainability measures such as EV chargers, air-source heat pumps, triple-glazed windows, and rooftop solar PV panels will also be installed on the site, supporting Network Rail’s long-term environmental commitments.

Featuring a low-carbon timber construction and creating enhanced staff environments, the scheme is designed to support sustainable, future-ready rail operations and is setting a new national benchmark for future MDU schemes.

The sustainability enhancements have been funded through Network Rail’s Green Bank.

Lee Powell, Managing Director at Henry Boot Construction, said: “We’re proud to be working with Network Rail on this forward-thinking development – creating a space that not only meets their long-term vision but enhances the experience for its users.

“From the outset, we identified and delivered several sustainability measures designed to go beyond baseline requirements. These initiatives will significantly improve energy efficiency and reduce the project's overall carbon footprint – positioning the site as a leading example of sustainable construction and human-centred design within their MDU portfolio.

“For Henry Boot Construction, it also aligns with our plans to expand our footprint beyond Yorkshire, delivering quality construction projects across Lincolnshire, the Humber, East Midlands, Teesside and the surrounding areas.”

Chris Round, Senior Portfolio Manager MDU Upgrade Portfolio, NR Eastern Routes Capital Programmes, added: “We are delighted to be working with Henry Boot Construction on the new Barnetby Maintenance Delivery Unit. Their expertise, commitment to sustainability, and collaborative approach perfectly aligns with our goals.

“We’re confident that together, we will deliver outstanding results, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

Henry Boot Construction is the main contractor on the project, whilst built environment consultant Ridge is leading on the structural and architectural design.

The project, which was procured through the Crown Commercial Service Construction Works and Associated Services (CWAS) framework, is now underway and expected to complete by early 2026.

