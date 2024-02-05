Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four Sheffield restaurants have been announced as finalists in the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 - an event that aims to recognise the talent and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry.

The event, held by Oceanic Consulting powered by Oceanic Events, took place for the first time last year, but will be returning with an awards ceremony on Monday, February 12 at Hilton Manchester Deansgate in Manchester, where one of the finalists in each category will be crowned winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year there are a total of 20 categories, including an overall ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’. Thankfully all four of the finalists from Sheffield have been nominated in separate categories so they won’t be fighting against each other.

Four Sheffield restaurants have been nominated in a total of six categories at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024.

Sheffield’s four nominees are:

Viraaj, on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats - Local Restaurant of the Year category; and Curry Restaurant of the Year (North) category.

Butlers Balti House, Broad Lane, Sheffield City Centre - Balti Restaurant of the Year

5Tara, Duke Street, Park Hill - Customer Service of the Year; and Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maveli, Glossop Road, Broomhall - South Indian Restaurant of the Year

Speaking on reaching the finals in two categories, Viraaj manager Sufi Miah said: “Myself and our chef Abdul Rouf and all the team at Viraaj restaurant are very happy and excited by the news.

“We have previously won Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year in 2021 at the English Curry Awards and also North Winner of Indian Restaurant of the Year in 2023 at the Nation’s Curry Awards. We’re very thankful to all of our customers for supporting us through the past 13 years, and for nominating us.”

A spokesperson for the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to be able to once again celebrate the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad