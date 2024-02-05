News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Nation’s Curry Awards 2024: Four Sheffield restaurants shortlisted among UK’s best curry houses

The event will celebrate the finest restaurants in the UK's curry industry - and four Sheffield businesses have made the cut.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Four Sheffield restaurants have been announced as finalists in the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 - an event that aims to recognise the talent and hard work of individuals and businesses within the UK’s curry industry.

The event, held by Oceanic Consulting powered by Oceanic Events, took place for the first time last year, but will be returning with an awards ceremony on Monday, February 12 at Hilton Manchester Deansgate in Manchester, where one of the finalists in each category will be crowned winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year there are a total of 20 categories, including an overall ‘Indian Restaurant of the Year’. Thankfully all four of the finalists from Sheffield have been nominated in separate categories so they won’t be fighting against each other.

Four Sheffield restaurants have been nominated in a total of six categories at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024.Four Sheffield restaurants have been nominated in a total of six categories at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024.
Four Sheffield restaurants have been nominated in a total of six categories at the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024.

Sheffield’s four nominees are:

Viraaj, on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats -  Local Restaurant of the Year category; and Curry Restaurant of the Year (North) category. 

Butlers Balti House, Broad Lane, Sheffield City Centre - Balti Restaurant of the Year

5Tara, Duke Street, Park Hill - Customer Service of the Year; and Street Food Restaurant of the Year

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maveli, Glossop Road, Broomhall - South Indian Restaurant of the Year

Speaking on reaching the finals in two categories, Viraaj manager Sufi Miah said: “Myself and our chef Abdul Rouf and all the team at Viraaj restaurant are very happy and excited by the news.

“We have previously won Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year in 2021 at the English Curry Awards and also North Winner of Indian Restaurant of the Year in 2023 at the Nation’s Curry Awards. We’re very thankful to all of our customers for supporting us through the past 13 years, and for nominating us.”

A spokesperson for the Nation’s Curry Awards 2024 said: “We’re proud to be able to once again celebrate the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We want to wish the best of luck to all of our finalists.”

Related topics:RestaurantsSheffieldWorkManchesterRestaurantPark HillNorthTalent