​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The National Trust has banned grouse shooting on more than 1,600 acres at Park Hall in the High Peak due to ‘concerns over management techniques’.

The conservation charity said it was worried about methods used to boost red grouse numbers, which are bred to be shot.

It means a huge swathe of moorland off the Snake Pass near Sheffield will be restored ‘for the benefit of nature, climate and people,’ the organisation said.

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “The National Trust chose to not renew the shooting lease at Park Hall in Derbyshire in December 2022. We regularly review leases as part of our organisational processes and on this occasion chose not to renew due to concerns over the management techniques utilised.

“We have no plans to initiate a new shooting licence at Park Hall, as our objectives for the land are to work with our grazing tenant to mitigate the nature and climate crisis.”

She added: "The aims of the shoot tenant did not align with the National Trust’s ambitions of caring for the nature, beauty, and history of the Peak District."

It comes after two rare male Hen Harriers suddenly disappeared from a shooting moor in the Peak District last May, leading to the loss of two nests and 10 eggs.

It prompted widespread shock and calls for the National Trust to ban the practice in line with other bodies including the Peak District National Park Authority and Sheffield City Council.

Campaign group Wild Moors, which works to protect the uplands and is lobbying the National Trust to end grouse shooting on its land, said it ‘strongly welcomed’ the decision.

Excecutive director Luke Steele said: “We are understandably delighted that the National Trust has decided to end its grouse shooting lease at Park Hall, and especially that the moorland will now be restored for the benefit of nature, climate and people.

“The ecological impact of grouse shooting is huge, and we would now urge the National Trust to bring its three remaining grouse shooting leases across the Peak District to an end. Until this happens we will continue to work to end grouse shooting on National Trust land.”