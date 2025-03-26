National travel award winners, standing firm after 40 years

Awarded the title Independent Travel Retailer of the Year, Millhouses Travel has excelled as a family run, community-focused travel agency for over 40 years.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite industry challenges, their resilience, personalised service, and tailored travel solutions have driven significant growth and client loyalty. Their passionate and experienced team are dedicated to exceptional customer care backed by expert destination knowledge, offering excellence in independent travel retail.

Millhouses Travel located on Terminus Road, Millhouses, Sheffield has gained the title best independent travel retailer of the year in a national travel industry award, although up against some big high street names within the travel industry Millhouses Travel has risen above them all and excelled within this category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is testament to the team’s dedication and passion for the business, with over 150 years of service within the travel industry between them Josh, Joanne, Gill, Linda and Helen have really set the bar high in travel services and expectations.

Our trophy

The family-run store took its first booking back in 1983 when founder John Kennedy first opened the agency, not long after opening John brought his step daughter Rachel Dawson into the business and with both of them running it business really took off, in recent years we sadly lost both John and Rachel but it was Rachel’s husband the owner of the business that kept their legacy alive along with the dedicated team in store who have proven that small independent retail stores can still thrive in an ever changing and challenging industry

Statement from the team at Millhouses Travel.

“After receiving our award and recognition for all of our hard work we hope that this sets us apart from the competition. our loyal customer following and word of mouth recommendations have seen a rise in new clients year on year helping us grow as a business.

"We may be small and independently owned but this does not mean we will slow down, we work hard to keep up with ever growing demand and the need for tailored, bespoke travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

left to right Joanne, Helen, Josh, Linda, Gill

"Speaking on behalf of the entire team at Millhouses Travel we are tremendously proud of what we have achieved as a team and accepting this award is a significant leap in the right direction in securing us another 40 plus years on the high street ahead. We also all believe that John and Rachel would be super proud of us with this achievement.”