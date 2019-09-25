National Geographic photographer to sell shots for Sheffield school

Ivan Vidakovic will display up to 40 prints for sale at Ecclesall Primary School from 4pm-6pm on Saturday (September 28).

Ivan Vidakovic, who has been published by National Geographic, will display up to 40 prints at Ecclesall Primary School from 4pm-6pm on Saturday (September 28).

Mr Vidakovic, who is a parent of two children at the school on High Storrs Road, is a consultant spinal surgeon who first picked up a camera as a way to unwind during his training in 2010.

He started out doing street photography and became recognised not because of his talent, but because of his persistence, he says.

Dedicated Ivan Vidakovic makes all of his own camouflage.

He moved into wildlife photography and got his big break soon after.

He said: “I was operating on a lot of people and managed to help many of them. As a reward, I got a licence to enter one of the biggest natural parks in Croatia and that is how it all began.

“Waking up 3am, spending 12 hours in the water when it was minus five degrees was really hard but rewarding work.”

He also makes all of his own camouflage, he added.

As well as being published by National Geographic CLICK HERE, he says he was sponsored by Nikon and jokes he used to “earn five times more from photography than medicine.”

Ivan Vidakovic specialises in wildlife photography.