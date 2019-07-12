Mystery surrounds future of Sheffield nightclub Plug
Fresh doubt has been cast over the future of a Sheffield nightclub.
A notice of ‘peaceable re-entry’ was placed outside Plug nightclub in Sheffield earlier this week, which stated that the lease of the property was now ‘forefeit’
It comes after bosses insisted it was set for a ‘rebirth’ under new management following speculation in July 2018 that the club was to be sold off and the site would reopen as a ‘golfing supplies company’
And earlier this week, the notice was posted outside the venue addressed to Alchemy Plug Limited of 124 Cheltenham Road, Bristol – the headquarters of the MJR Group, who programme events at Plug .
It stated: “The landlord of the premises has today re-entered the premises under the re-entry provisions in the lease and the lease is now forfeit.
“Civil and criminal proceedings will be brought against any person who enters, or attempts to enter, the premises without the landlord’s prior consent in writing.”
In its heyday, the 1,200-capacity venue was a favourite of Sheffield students, hosting student night Spanked and indie disco Propaganda.
Acts including Arctic Monkeys, The Wombats and Ed Sheeran have played the venue since its opening in 2005.
The notice has since been removed from the premises.
The MJR Group has been contacted for comment.