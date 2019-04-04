Mystery surrounds future of Sheffield city centre restaurant which opened less than a year ago

Have your say

Customers have been left confused over the future of a Sheffield city centre restaurant which opened in September last year.

Cargo Hold, a Mediterranean seafood and gril, opened on Church Street in Sheffield city centre last year to a wave of excitement.

The bar and restaurant moved into Cairns Chamber, a Grade II listed building built between 1894 and 1896, which had stood empty for 15 years previously.

As well as seafood, Cargo Hold served ‘dramatic cocktails’, coffees from independent Nottingham Roasters, Outpost Coffee, and a full lunch menu.

However, after just seven months open, the restaurant now shows little signs of business with customers questioning if the site has closed down.

Cargo Hold still offer a Groupon deal for a 6oz rump steal meal and a bottle of wine but one customer said they turned up with the deal to find the restaurant closed.

Posting on Trip Advisor, the customer wrote: “I was taking my wife for a steak meal that was pre-booked using the restaurant’s booking system.

"But shock horror it was closed. The large door was padlocked and there was no sign of life and no notice on the door.

“Has it closed down? I’m now in a battle to get my cashback.”

Other customers have taken to the restaurant’s Facebook page to question whether they are still trading.

Laura Carnall wrote: “Booked - all locked up, phone cut off looks like the have gone out of business.”

Margaret Mcfie said: “Booked in for a mid week treat for me and my family and the restaurant is all shut … No lights on, doors locked? What's going on?”

The Star has contacted Cargo Hold for a response.