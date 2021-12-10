Insolvency company Wilson Field has not commented on plans after the attempt to offload the property in November.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE OLD TOWN HALL?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson Field took control of the building on Castle Street when Sheffield developer Efe Omu hit financial difficulties earlier this year.

It also took control of another one of his projects, the former Cannon Hotel, also on Castle Street.

BUSINESS NEWS: Ant Marketing takes new office in boost for city centre

That building was up for auction earlier this week with a guide price of £575,000. It sold before bidding started to an unknown buyer.

The former Cannon Hotel, also on Castle Street, was up for auction earlier this week with a guide price of £575,000. It sold before bidding started to an unknown buyer.

The Grade II-listed Old Town Hall was put up for sale in the summer following the collapse of Mr Omu’s company, Aestrom OTH Ltd, which was set up to restore the building.

WERE THERE ANY OFFERS FOR THE OLD TOWN HALL BEFORE THE FAILED AUCTION?

BUSINESS NEWS: John Lewis to pay council millions for closing store

Meanwhile, the Old Town Hall is still on the market with Pantera Properties for £750,000.

Wilson Field was approached for comment.

WHY IS THE BUILDING SO IMPORTANT TO THE CITY?

Last month, Councillor Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council’s executive member for city futures, said it was an important part of the city’s heritage and they would liaise with partners about its future.

He added: “It’s very disappointing that the Old Town Hall failed to sell at auction. The building is an important part of Sheffield’s heritage and is a key part of Castlegate. We know it is a challenge for developers and sadly this has been reflected in the lack of bids.”

Built in 1808, the Old Town Hall also housed Sheffield’s courts until 1997. It has been unused since then. It has planning permission for 12 apartments, 12 hotel rooms, a roof terrace and commercial uses on the ground floor and basement.

WHAT IS WILSON FIELD SAYING?

In June, Kelly Burton, director of Wilson Field insolvency practitioners, said: “Having appointed Pantera to manage the sale of the properties, we are excited to bring these iconic Sheffield landmarks to the market. Our head office is in Sheffield and we appreciate these buildings’ significance to the city.”