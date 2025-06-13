Morgan Sindall Construction targets growth in South Yorkshire amid regional momentum

Morgan Sindall Construction has announced plans to significantly expand its presence in South Yorkshire, building on a strong track record across West Yorkshire, and aligning closely with the ambitions set out in the newly launched Great North initiative.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unveiled by northern regional mayors, The Great North is a highly strategic effort to unlock the North’s economic potential, with a bold commitment to add £118 billion to UK PLC. With its deep-rooted commitment to regional investment, decentralised structure, and strong public sector partnerships, Morgan Sindall is well positioned to play a key role in delivering this vision.

The company’s expansion in South Yorkshire follows a series of successful projects delivered across Bradford, Wakefield, and Leeds, in sectors spanning education, health and commercial development. These projects highlight Morgan Sindall’s breadth of expertise and its consistent delivery of high-quality, sustainable buildings that contribute to local social and economic wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Hall, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in Yorkshire, said: “There is a real energy and optimism across the North, and the Great North initiative provides a timely and strategic framework for meaningful, long-term change. Our business ethos has always been centred on localism, and we’re proud to already work in a way that reflects the Great North’s ambitions – from our Sheffield office base to our focus on local supply chains, work opportunities, and community investment.

Sheffield Office

“South Yorkshire, with Sheffield at its core, represents the next chapter in our regional growth story. We’re committed to collaborating with local partners to strengthen infrastructure, create local opportunities, and deliver projects that leave a lasting positive legacy in the region.”

Morgan Sindall’s plans for South Yorkshire include deepening relationships with regional supply chain partners and actively pursuing opportunities in sectors such as education, healthcare, extra care, social housing and leisure. The company will continue to operate from its Sheffield base at Hawke Street Business Park, which will play a central role in supporting this regional growth.

Morgan Sindall is a member of key construction frameworks relevant to South Yorkshire, including YORBuild, Scape, Pagabo, and P23, enabling flexible, efficient project delivery in line with public sector needs.

The expansion aligns with the company’s broader commitment to regional growth, community engagement, and delivering sustainable, socially responsible projects across Yorkshire.

​