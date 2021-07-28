More than 200 jobs up for grabs near Sheffield as major companies invest in South Yorkshire

The UK’s largest online printing company, Instantprint, is on the lookout for over 74 new team members due to demand and business growth post-pandemic.

The Rotherham-based printers, which started out as a two-man business just ten years ago, employs in excess of 600 people across the South Yorkshire region and is looking to expand further following exponential growth over the past year.

A staff member working at instantprint in Rotherham

Jobs are available in business development (sales), machines operation, art working, engineering, and client services. Instantprint has also comitted to becoming a real living wage employer by August 1 this year.

Meanwhile GEODIS, a leading global logistics services provider, is making a significant investment in a new site at Gateway 4 in Doncaster, creating 150 new jobs for the region.

GEODIS has recently signed a lease on a brand new 411,470 sq ft logistics facility next to Junction 4 of the M18 and near to the well-established industrial site West Moor Park Networkcentre.

Coun Glyn Jones, portfolio holder for housing and business at Doncaster Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a well-known, global company such as GEODIS choosing to base themselves in Doncaster. It really is testament to Doncaster’s strong reputation as a great place to live, work and invest and the support we can offer.”