More buses unveiled in Sheffield

Buses for Sheffield has formally unveiled its new branding on two of its new vehicles for the city at a public event.S

Forty four new ultra-low emission, fully-accessible buses have arrived in Sheffield, which feature the recently-launched Buses for Sheffield branding. The mix of double and single deck buses makes up around 15 per cent of the Sheffield bus fleet, representing an investment of £9 million by First South Yorkshire and Stagecoach.

Two of the new vehicles were on display at a public launch event held on Fargate on Friday 8 June. The new vehicles have ultra-low emission “Euro VI” engines which will contribute to an improvement in air quality through reduced tailpipe emissions, as well as enhanced features, such as leather seating, USB ports and free WIFI.

Councillor Jack Scott, Cabinet Member for Transport and Development at Sheffield City Council, said: “It’s absolutely vital that we encourage more people to use our bus network and Buses for Sheffield is the start of this exciting campaign. We’re now seeing a wide range of benefits, such as CityBus tickets, CityWide tickets, coordinated bus service timetables and fewer service changes. Putting all bus information under one brand will make things even clearer for passengers.”

Ben Gilligan, Director of Public Transport at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE), said: “Everyone involved in Buses for Sheffield believes that there is room to improve bus travel across the city. We want to make bus travel in Sheffield more efficient, accessible and dependable for all, and this shared goal has led to the creation of new Buses for Sheffield.

“Together, we will be investing in creating one common identity, used by all the operators in Buses for Sheffield to help make bus travel and information more visible and more consistent across the city.”

Later this year 117 Euro IV- and Euro V-engine buses will be upgraded to Euro VI standard with £2 million of financial assistance from the Government’s Clean Bus Technology Fund.

The new vehicles are being introduced to routes 1, 1a and 56.

Buses for Sheffield is a continuation of the work of the Sheffield Bus Partnership, which comprises SYPTE, Sheffield City Council and local bus operators First, Stagecoach, TM Travel and Sheffield Community Transport.