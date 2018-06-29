More bus routes planned linking Sheffield, Chesterfield and Matlock to Meadowhall and Barnsley

As part of National Catch the Bus Week (July 2-8), Stagecoach Yorkshire has announced it is extending its Stagecoach Gold X17 route by providing new, direct bus links to serve passengers across the borough.

The enhanced services will see the X17 route, which currently operates between Matlock, Chesterfield and Sheffield, extended to serve Meadowhall and Barnsley.

From 22 July the extended route will also connect all of the key areas – Matlock, Chesterfield, Sheffield and Barnsley – with Meadowhall Interchange, the new IKEA Sheffield store and FlyDSA Arena, the first time a Stagecoach bus service has done this.

Operating up to every half hour, and hourly between Barnsley and Sheffield, seven days a week, the Stagecoach Gold X17 is a limited stop, express service, using the motorway between Meadowhall and Barnsley (J36).

With Stagecoach Gold, passengers also benefit from a relaxing on board experience with free on-board Wi-Fi, e-leather seats and a dedicated team of regular drivers.

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “The extension of our Stagecoach Gold X17 service means not only will passengers have a direct bus route to IKEA and the FlyDSA Arena for the first time, but they will be able to travel in luxury surroundings and check emails, browse the internet or catch up with friends on social media during the journey, thanks to our free Wi-Fi.

“It’s an express service with limited stops and is ideal for business or leisure travellers such as commuters or those who would like to visit major shopping and entertainment destinations in Sheffield, including IKEA, Meadowhall and Valley Centertainment.

“The X17 is a popular route which has been growing really well over the last few years, attracting lots of new passengers. We want to make it even better by extending and enhancing the route to reach and connect even more passengers across the borough.”

For more information, visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow @stagecoachyrks on Twitter.