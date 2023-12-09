It follows thousands of complaints over deliberate fires on Sheffield moors which blanketed the city in smoke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Manners has sent a response to mayor Oliver Coppard following a request to attend a ‘smoke summit’ in the city.

David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the duke’s press officer, Harvey Proctor, was made a month after the invitation was issued on November 2, and followed a series of enquiries and tweets by The Star.

Oliver Coppard responded, tweeting: ‘Thank you for engaging Harvey. I’ll ask my team to prioritise your letter in the hope we can arrange a conversation in the near future’.

The mayor called for a meeting with the duke amid fury over deliberate fires on moors above Redmires reservoirs which blanketed Sheffield in smoke on October 9.

Heather is burned to encourage green shoots eaten by grouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands complained about the smell, health impacts, pollution, climate change, harm to wildlife and increased flood risk.

The duke owns 6,000-acre Moscar shooting estate and 10-bedroom Moscar Lodge - advertised as 'every countryman’s paradise' - on the A57 at Hollow Meadows near Strines.

It was one of three burns recorded near Sheffield that day.

Last month, mayor Coppard said Natural England had launched an enforcement review into the incidents.

He added: “I have invited the Duke of Rutland to meet with me and other community and political leaders. I want us to discuss what could be done to prevent this situation ever recurring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duke’s delayed response prompted criticism from Labour and the Greens.

Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake said: “It is disappointing that the duke doesn’t seem to want to engage with the mayor on this important issue. We have an opportunity in South Yorkshire to lead the way, ending the burning and protecting our environment for people and the planet.

“But instead, the burns continue, with terrible repercussions on our community's air quality, natural environment and flood protection, as my constituents know all too well. I have long been campaigning for urgent government action to end the burns, and will keep fighting until this damaging practice is banned once and for all, and our precious peatland is restored.”

Satellite picture showing extent of burning on the duke of Rutland's Moscar Estate near Sheffield.

Sheffield Green party has asked Sheffield City Council to serve a smoke abatement notice on the duke and owners of grouse moors to the west of Sheffield after a series of moorland fires 'filled city streets with smoke’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Gilbert, Green party candidate for Ecclesall, said the Duke of Rutland should be accountable for what happens on his land.

He added: “The mayor has a duty to act on behalf of the people harmed by smoke from the anti-social estate management practices of the aristocracy.”

David Manners is based at Belvoir Castle, a visitor attraction in Leicestershire. He was approached for comment.