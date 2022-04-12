Monster crane set to construct huge tower on Radisson Blu hotel building site in Sheffield

It takes a crane to build a crane in Sheffield city centre.

By David Walsh
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:21 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 4:22 pm

This monster has been installed on Pinstone Street and will spend the next few days lifting sections of a tower crane on to a building site for a new hotel.

But it needs a steady hand, for the loads must be winched over a delicate facade propped up with scaffolding – all that remains of the Victorian Palatine Chambers building.

The Radisson Blu hotel will have 154 beds and is set to open in 2023.

The crane on Pinstone Street will winch steel girders over this facade.

